YUZHNO-SAHKALINSK, Russia, Sept 23 Russia says
it will meet a plan to boost oil flows to China despite Western
sanctions over the country's role in the Ukraine crisis aimed at
barring its oil firms from forein technologies and funds,
Russia's deputy energy minister said.
"We have recourses that we need, we are able to increase
production (in Eastern Siberia), we have finances for that.
Russia does not see any risks or dangers that these projects (to
increase oil flows to China) would not be put on stream as
decided," Kirill Molodsov told an energy conference at Russia's
Far East island of Sakhalin.
Russia and China last year signed deals to triple oil
supplies to China to up to 1.0 million barrels per day (bpd)
after 2018. State-run Rosneft is the sole supplier from Russia's
Eastern Siberia fields.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Richard Pullin)