NEW YORK Jan 28 Oil market analysts on Thursday
largely dismissed the possibility of coordinated production cuts
by OPEC and Russia, saying the market's early positive reaction
was based on false hope.
"Talk of an OPEC cut is likely no more than an attempt to
shift market sentiment. We remain skeptical about a change,"
said Michael D. Cohen, commodities analyst at Barclays in New
York in a note to clients headlined "False Hope".
Oil prices rose more than 5 percent on Thursday on reports
of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak's comments suggesting
Saudi Arabia had proposed output cuts of up to 5 percent to lift
oil prices. The market then retreated after
media outlets cited Gulf sources saying there were no plans to
implement such cuts.
"Our read on this event is that it is merely an extension of
the Russian position that they would consider working with OPEC
to coordinate production cuts - rather than an indication that
such proposals are actually close to becoming a reality," said
Vikas Dwivedi, analyst at Macquarie Group in Houston, in a
report entitled "Much Ado About Nothing."
Such a cohesive stance on the often difficult-to-read oil
market is unusual. Even on the slim chance the cuts came to
fruition, a 5 percent output cut from Russia and OPEC would
equal about 2 million barrels per day. Analysts said this would
just be a drop in the flood of crude that has glutted the global
market, causing a price slide.
"If you get the cuts, then it would be minus 2 million from
those guys, but plus 1 million from Iran," said Michael Wittner
at Societe Generale. "I don't think that flies."
A rising tide of crude has unbalanced the global market,
causing prices to fall more than 60 percent since mid-2014 as
production from U.S. shale and deepwater projects has
overwhelmed demand.
Analysts from Barclays, Macquarie, and other financial
institutions felt the likelihood of such cuts was low.
"I think chances are pretty slim that there could be a major
output cut," said Michael Wittner, analyst at Societe Generale
in New York. Saudi Arabia has previously said it will not cut
production without coordination from other large producers
including Iraq, Iran and Russia. Wittner said agreement from all
four producers is unlikely.
"There seems to be a softening of the position by Russia and
Iraq, so they may be willing to entertain the notion, but Iran
seems to be holding to their line that they want to increase as
they come back from sanctions," he said.
Notable too, analysts said, is who was absent from the cast
of characters involved in the discussions and floating hints of
cooperation.
So far, reports have cited Novak and not Rosneft CEO Igor
Sechin or President Vladimir Putin. "Sechin is in Putin's inner
circle, and has thus far taken the lead in rebuffing calls for a
coordinated production cut," Helima Croft, global head of
commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets said in a report on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by David Gregorio)