* Deputy PM says state won't intervene in market
* Energy minister: outcome of talks unclear
* Foreign Minister to talk oil on Mideast tour
* No date set yet for talks with OPEC - delegates
(Updates with Russian foreign minister talks on oil)
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Jan 29 Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich on Friday played down expectations that Russia
could coordinate with OPEC to arrest the fall in oil prices by
reducing production, saying the state would not intervene to
balance the market.
Oil prices have jumped in the past 48 hours after Russian
energy officials said they had received proposals from OPEC
lynchpin Saudi Arabia on managing output, and were ready to
talk.
But Dvorkovich, whose portfolio includes overseeing the
energy sector, sounded a more measured tone when he spoke at a
news briefing in Moscow on Friday.
"We take the position that our oil sector is, to a
significant extent, private, and is commercially minded, it is
not under the direct control of the state. Our market is
governed by the decisions of individual companies, and that is
how it will continue," he said.
"If prices are at a low level for an extended period of
time, a correction in investment will become inevitable and that
will lead to a certain reduction in output, but that will not be
a deliberate act by the state."
Energy Minister Alexander Novak also took a cautious
approach on the outcome of any negotiations between the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and oil
exporters outside the grouping.
"We're ready to discuss the issue of cutting oil output
volumes, but this isn't a decision," Novak said in an interview
with Bloomberg.
"We're ready to consider the possibility. This should be a
consensus. If there's a consensus, it makes sense, if not, it's
not."
Novak was reflecting the challenges of reaching a deal
between key OPEC countries on one hand, and on the other hand
Russia and Iran, which have strong reasons for keeping oil
exports high, at least for now.
BARGAINING CHIP?
It is possible though, according to analysts, that Russia
could offer concessions to OPEC on oil in exchange for movement
on other, unrelated issues, especially the conflict in Syria.
Saudi Arabia and allied Arab states provide weapons and
financial support to armed groups fighting against Syrian
President Bashar al Assad, while Moscow backs Assad.
Fuelling speculation the Kremlin may be seeking to use oil
as a geo-political bargaining chip, the foreign ministry said
the oil market would be among items on the agenda when Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Oman and the United Arab
Emirates early next month.
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the talks in both
countries would touch on "the reduction of volatility and
ensuring a fair level of prices for hydrocarbons."
Ordinarily, Russia's talks with other exporters about the
oil market are led by the energy ministry or Igor Sechin, head
of state oil giant Rosneft, with the foreign ministry
taking only a supporting role.
Dvorkovich's comments about the state not intervening in the
market do not necessarily rule out Russia reducing output in
line with OPEC cuts.
Industry insiders say oil firms do not need to turn off the
taps on wells. They could simply stop investing in maintaining
production levels, presenting the resulting falls in output as
part of a natural, commercially-driven process.
Russia said it expected to kick off discussions about oil
output at talks between OPEC and non-OPEC countries.
Two OPEC delegates said a date had not been set. "There is
no date. Maybe in February, maybe the beginning of March," said
one. The other delegate said such a meeting would be at an
expert, rather than ministerial, level.
Bloomberg also reported that Novak said there was no
confirmed meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC nations to discuss
production cuts.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs, Alex Lawler and Rania El
Gama; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Christian Lowe; Editing
by Mark Potter)