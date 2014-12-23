MOSCOW Dec 23 Oil majors Shell and Total have signed deals with Russia's Surgutneftegaz to buy around 4 million tonnes (80,000 barrels per day) of Urals crude blend for their German refineries next year, industry sources said on Tuesday.

"Oil will be supplied directly, without the help of a coordinator," one source said.

Surgut had been supplying Germany for around two decades via trading house Sunimex, which was born out of the Soviet export monopoly and was for many years a coordinator for Russian deliveries to Germany.

Sunimex's role has diminished in recent years as Russian oil firms took steps to regain control of their own supplies.