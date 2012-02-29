MOSCOW Feb 29 Russia may set a discount
export duty for superviscous oil, as it seeks to boost output
amid declining production in the country's traditional regions
such as West Siberia, the Kommersant daily reported on
Wednesday.
A special government commission chaired by Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin approved the Energy Ministry's proposals to
set an export duty for superviscous crude at 10 percent of the
usual price, calculated every month depending on oil prices.
The new tax regime, after its approval by Economy and
Finance Ministries, among others, may be introduced for ten
years from July 1, the daily added, without citing any sources.
Russia's oil export duty will be increased 4.4 percent from
March 1, taking the price of a tonne to $411.2, meaning that if
the discount were introduced from next month it could save oil
companies $370 on every exported tonne of superviscous crude.
The daily named LUKOIL, Tatneft and
Alliance Oil among the main beneficiaries of the
proposed tax regime for superviscous oil, whose extraction is
several times more costly than more common low-viscosity crude.
Although oil output in Russia, the world's largest crude
producer, hit a new post-Soviet high of 10.36 million barrels
per day in January, it is expected to flatten in coming years as
production declines in traditional producing regions.
The Energy Ministry expects crude output to grow around 1
percent in 2012, thanks to a ramp-up in greenfield production
and the commissioning of Gazprom's Prirazlomnoye
deposit -- the first Arctic offshore field, which Russia is
about to start developing.
This would be slower than a rise of 2.2 percent in 2010 and
a 1.2 percent increase in 2011.
