* Rosneft slashed supplies from TNK-BP resources - traders
* Domestic oil prices for June delivery jumps 20 percent
from May
By Ludmila Zaramenskikh and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, May 29 Russian state-controlled oil
company Rosneft has cut off supplies of crude to small
Russian refiners since its acquisition of TNK-BP, traders say,
stifling local plants by driving domestic prices above world
rates.
Rosneft has refused to comment on the move, widely reported
by market participants, many of whom speculate its aim is to
force small refiners who had bloomed on the back of trade with
TNK-BP eventually to sell out or disappear.
For now, the cutting off of supply to those plants has
prompted other Russian producers, such as Lukoil, to
step in to fill the gap, reducing exports of crude to multi-year
lows.
Domestic crude prices have risen over 20 percent for June
delivery versus May and are now more attractive than the
alternative of exporting, traders say. That in turn will add to
downward pressure on world oil prices that are already falling.
Traders said quotes for spot delivery in June on the Russian
market had reached a nine-month high after deals with TNK-BP
were not honoured and Rosneft's offers, which traditionally made
up a third of total volume on the market, dried up.
Rosneft did still supply large volumes to several plants
including Afipsky and Khabarovsk but exports have also faltered
as other suppliers take up the slack apparent at others.
"Before we bought oil from TNK-BP. But Rosneft said it won't
give us anything. We have to find other ways and seek other
suppliers," a trader at a local refinery said.
The fall in exports reduces revenue to the government of
President Vladimir Putin, who is struggling to boost a faltering
economy and keep inflation in check, especially on fuel in a
country obsessed with cars.
Rosneft, led by Putin ally Igor Sechin, declined repeated
requests by Reuters for comment.
It acquired TNK-BP earlier this year from a consortium of
Russian billionaires and British oil company BP making it
the world's largest listed oil company. But the buy-out caused
conflict within TNK-BP, which, insiders say, was not used to the
state company's tough management techniques and dozens left.
The world's top listed crude producer appointed new managers
last week, including BP veteran Marcus Cooper to take charge of
Rosneft's trading department.
SUFFERING
While the market debates Rosneft's reasons, the domestic
spot market, estimated at around 3.5 million tonnes (25.7
million barrels) of crude per month, is suffering, leaving small
producers and firms that lack refining capacity struggling to
cover their needs.
Prices at West Siberian metering points for June jumped to
12,600-13,200 roubles ($400-420) per tonne from 10,500-10,900
roubles in May and highest since September.
This is more than the exporting netback via Baltic Sea port
Primorsk - the price excluding transportation costs and export
duty - for Urals of 11.350-11.900 roubles, according to Reuters
calculations, reflecting lower global crude prices.
Rosneft sold a 100,000 tonnes parcel of oil from the
Republic of Udmurtia for 12,830-12,900 roubles per tonne, 20
percent higher than in the previous month, traders said.
"It is a pure madness to buy for such a price with Brent
falling. Margins are close to zero, it's better to halt the
plant for maintenance," a trader said.
Rising domestic oil prices have also contributed into thin
Russia's exporting volumes, with shipments via Baltic ports
dwindling down to its lowest since 2004.
Leonid Fedun, deputy head of Russia's No.2 crude producer
Lukoil, said on Tuesday his company would cut seaborne
exports, mainly via the Black Sea, due to high margins - up to
$200 per tonne - on the domestic market.