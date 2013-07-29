* Russia's domestic oil prices surge as TNK-BP volumes dwindled - traders
* Higher Brent prices, export duty contributed to the rally
* Russian oil exports expected to fall in August
By Ludmila Zaramenskikh
MOSCOW, July 29 Domestic crude oil prices in Russia, the world's
top producer, surged by over 14 percent to an all-time high last week due to
cuts in volumes usually supplied to the spot market by TNK-BP, acquired by
Rosneft, and higher international oil prices, traders said.
The spot market, with capacity of around 3.5 million tonnes (25.7 million
barrels) of crude per month - almost a fifth of all oil consumed in Russia -
first felt the shock of the $55 billion TNK-BP buyout in June, when prices
surged almost 25 percent.
Crude in the domestic spot market is bought mostly by refineries which do
not have any, or enough, production of their own.
Traders said the quotes for spot delivery in August on the Russian market
reached an all-time high after some previous non-binding supply agreements with
TNK-BP were scrapped and Rosneft's offers, which traditionally make up a third
of the total volume on the market, dried up.
The companies are not obliged to supply volumes to the spot market but they
sell some barrels domestically, on top of their long-term agreements.
The shortages on the domestic spot market and in Europe have started to
appear as Rosneft started to boost oil flows to China after securing a $270
billion deal earlier this year to more than double the supplies.
Rosneft declined immediate comments on its strategy to supply the domestic
oil market.
The rise followed an increase in the price of Brent, which last week
traded in the range of $106.5-$108.5 per barrel, up from $99.7-103.4 a month
earlier. An expected increase in the export duty next month also underpinned the
rally.
Prices for delivery in August at West Siberian metering points jumped to
14,050 - 14,500 roubles ($430-$440) per tonne from 12,500 - 13,100 roubles in
July. This is more than the exporting netback via Baltic Sea port Primorsk -
the price excluding transportation costs and export duty - for Urals of
13,150-13,700 roubles, according to Reuters calculations.
Higher domestic prices may have contributed to thin Russian export volumes,
which in turn supported the prices of Russia's Urals blend on international
markets.
REFINERIES HIT HARD
The rising prices have wiped out refining margins for local plants, which
were forced to pay a premium of up to 1,000 roubles per tonne to the exporting
netback and scale back production volumes.
According to the latest figures from Russia's Energy Ministry, small
refineries cut production by 10.5 percent to 958,000 tonnes in June.
That bucked last year's trend, when the independent refineries
boosted output by 13.5 percent to 12.5 million tonnes (250,000 barrels per day).
"Production volumes have been decreasing across the whole country due to
uncertainty over resources," a source at a refinery said.
Russian domestic spot crude prices (roubles per tonne):
Price basis August July June May
Komi Region 13,400-13,760 11,900-12,200 12,000-12,360 10,000-10,550
Almetievsk 13,950-14,300 12,200-12,500 12,600-12,900 10,600-11,000
Moscow Refinery 14,600-14,800 12,900-13,200 13,200-13,400 11,250-11,600
Ufa refineries 14,850-15,300 13,300-14,000 13,400-14,000 11,300-11,700
Western Siberia 14,050-14,500 12,500-13,100 12,600-13,200 10,500-10,900
($1 = 32.8370 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Alessandra Prentice and William
Hardy)