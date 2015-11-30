* Russian drilling rose 10 pct in H1 yr/yr-Eurasia
* Devalued rouble helps Russian oil exports
* Middle East increases drilling too, U.S. rigs fall
MOSCOW, Nov 30 Russian oil firms are drilling
more, showing the world's top crude producer is ready for a
longer fight for market share with OPEC, as its industry can
carry on even if oil prices reach $35 per barrel.
As OPEC prepares to meet on Friday in Vienna, Russia is
sending a low key delegation for talks which are very unlikely
to result in any output deal.
OPEC oil ministers have repeatedly said they would only cut
production in tandem with non-OPEC.
According to Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC), the largest
provider of land drilling services in Russia and offshore in the
Caspian Sea, Russian drilling measured in metres rose 10 percent
in the first six months of this year from a year ago, despite a
decline in oil prices to less than $50 per barrel from their
peaks of $115 in June 2014.
"Despite the recent fall in oil prices, Russian production
continued to accelerate as oil producers remained profitable
even in the lower oil price environment, helped by the effect of
a weak rouble on costs and lower taxes, which decline in a lower
oil price environment," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in
recent research.
Moscow has surprised the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries by ramping up output to new record highs
this year despite low oil prices, which OPEC had hoped would
depress production from higher cost producers.
Moscow responded by steeply devaluing the rouble, giving an
edge to its exporters. In many OPEC Gulf producers currencies
are firmly pegged to the dollar.
According to EDC, the Russian drilling market is based on
long-term contracting, which results in lower pricing and less
margins volatility, as compared to other countries more subject
to the spot market.
Total drilling has more than doubled over the past decade to
more than 22 million metres per year.
Russian oil production, which together with sales of natural
gas account for half of state budget revenues, has been steadily
rising since 1998, apart from a marginal decline in 2008.
According to official data, the number of producing wells in
Russia has increased in 2014 to 146,279 from 143,875 in 2013.
The number of horizontal wells - a more efficient method of
extracting oil - has increased by more than six times since
2005.
The number of wells in the Middle East, including in Saudi
Arabia, has also risen over the past year, according to data
from OPEC - in steep contrast to fast declines in many other
producing areas as a result of low oil prices.
In the United States, the number of oil rigs has fallen by
1,173 over the past year to 744 as the shale oil boom cools due
to lower oil prices, according to oil services company Baker
Hughes.
Merrill Lynch said that most Russian oil companies break
even at an oil price as low as $35 per barrel comparing to
$40-$50 for Latin America's producers.
