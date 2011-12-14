Russian state oil company Rosneft, the country's biggest crude producer, will increase crude deliveries to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline at the expense of seaborne exports in the first quarter of 2012, traders said on Wednesday.

The first quarter loading schedule was not yet available, but traders said Rosneft looked set to take over British major BP's allocation on the north branch of the Druzhba pipeline in order to deliver the oil to the Schwedt refinery in Germany.

BP and Rosneft hold a combined 37.5 percent interest of the 220,000 barrels per day in the German inland refinery. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)