By Gleb Gorodyankin

MOSCOW, Dec 14 Rosneft, Russia's biggest crude producer, will increase deliveries to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline at the expense of seaborne exports in the first quarter of 2012, traders said on Wednesday.

"Rosneft will probably cut its Primorsk volumes," one trader said, referring to the Baltic port.

The first quarter loading schedule was not yet available, but traders said Rosneft looked set to take over British major BP's allocation on the north branch of the Druzhba pipeline in order to deliver the oil to the Schwedt refinery in Germany.

BP and Rosneft hold a combined 37.5 percent interest in the 220,000 barrel-per-day German inland refinery.

The redirection of Rosneft flows is likely to reduce its exports via Primorsk, where Shell and Statoil hold the bulk of the sell tenders. Shell's terms, however, include a high degree of optionality for Rosneft.

The Anglo-Dutch major has a monthly seller's option of up to six cargoes, while Statoil is guaranteed 5-6 cargoes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jason Neely)