SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russia will cut crude oil export duty as planned despite suggestions from Russia's top oil official that bureaucratic hurdles could delay the promised measure, aimed at boosting output, Energy Minister told Reuters on Friday.

"The measure will be implemented as planned, it's just that some legal issues have to be clarified. There will be clarity soon," Sergei Shmatko said.

Last month, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has signed an order, which unifies oil product duty at 66 percent of the fee paid on crude oil exports, and which is part of the so-called "60-66" reform of Russia's oil duty regime, designed to spur upstream production and upgrades to Russia's refineries.

The new regime will be in force from Oct. 1 but lowering crude oil export duty requires changes in the customs law, which has not been done so far. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)