MOSCOW, Sept 22 Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, Russia's top oil official, authorised a cut in oil export duty cut in October, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, though a permanent cut has yet to be enshrined in the country's customs law.

From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60 to calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65, while export duty for all refined products, except for gasoline and naphtha, will be set at 66 percent of crude export fee.

"Sechin has signed off on the document, which was sent to (Russian Prime Minister Vladimir) Putin without changes to the proposed formula," the source said. Putin has to sign the document on export duties every month.

If the new regime is introduced, Russia's crude oil export duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37 percent to $411.4 per tonne from $444.1 in September. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)