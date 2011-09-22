MOSCOW, Sept 22 Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Sechin, Russia's top oil official, authorised a cut in oil
export duty cut in October, a government source told Reuters on
Thursday, though a permanent cut has yet to be enshrined in the
country's customs law.
From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60
to calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65, while
export duty for all refined products, except for gasoline and
naphtha, will be set at 66 percent of crude export fee.
"Sechin has signed off on the document, which was sent to
(Russian Prime Minister Vladimir) Putin without changes to the
proposed formula," the source said. Putin has to sign the
document on export duties every month.
If the new regime is introduced, Russia's crude oil export
duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37 percent to $411.4 per tonne
from $444.1 in September.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)