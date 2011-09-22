* Oil export duty to fall 7.4 pct in October

MOSCOW, Sept 22 Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, Russia's top oil official, has authorised a cut in oil export duty from October, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, although a permanent cut has yet to be enshrined in customs law.

From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60 to calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65, while export duty for all refined products, except for gasoline and naphtha, will be set at 66 percent of the crude export fee.

If the new regime is introduced, Russia's crude oil export duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37 percent to $411.4 per tonne from $444.1 in September.

The crude rate cut is aimed at increasing investment in upstream production.

The government will enforce it by decree from month to month until the amendments are passed into law.

Some analysts have said that the resulting uncertainty may cause companies to hold off on investments, though industry officials say the policy is not in doubt.

The new rates on refined products were fixed in a decree last month and require no amendments to law. Duty for gasoline and naphtha will stand at 90 percent of the crude export fee as a measure to fight off fuel shortages on the domestic market.

"Sechin has signed off on the document, which was sent to (Russian Prime Minister Vladimir) Putin without changes to the proposed formula," the source said. Putin has to sign the document on export duties every month.

Putin has already signed an order to unify duty on all types of oil products, except gasoline, at 66 percent of the crude duty level.

Because the customs law includes provisions on crude, however, a permanent reduction in duty on crude oil cannot be implemented by government decree, as it can in the case of refined products.

Changes to the customs law could in theory happen rapidly, but quick passage is not guaranteed. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin and Anthony Barker)