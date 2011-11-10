* Crude oil duty to rise from $393 per tonne in Nov

* Gasoline and naphtha duty to come in at $364-367/T

* Other refined products export fee to increase to $267-269/T

MOSCOW, Nov 10

Russia's crude oil export duty is set to increase from Dec. 1 by around 2.9-3.7 percent to $404.5-$407.6 per tonne from $393 in November due to higher crude prices, finance ministry and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

Russia introduced a new tax regime from Oct.1, cutting export duty for crude oil and some light oil products in order to spur production of oil, a key source of revenues for the state budget, and high-grade refined products.

The final oil export duty -- the biggest tax item in the companies' financial -- for December will be based on the seaborne Urals URL-E crude price from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14 inclusive.

Finance Ministry official Alexander Sakovich told Reuters on Thursday the average oil price from Oct. 15 to Nov. 9, three working days before the end of the monitoring period, stood at $110.81 per barrel. Urals was at $115.48 per barrel at Wednesday's close.

"If the oil price stays in the $110-$115 range in the remaining days (of the monitoring period), the final price could total $110.69-$111.41 per barrel," he said by telephone.

The export rate is officially announced by the government at the end of each month.

The export duty on crude from some new fields in East Siberia -- apart from the Vankor, Talakan and Verkhechonskoye fields -- and the Caspian Sea, which enjoy a lower rate than Russian crude from other production areas, will be increased to $199.4-$201.7 per tonne from $190.7 in November.

Exports of gasoline and naphtha, which are subject to a protective export duty to ease a domestic supply shortage, will carry a levy of $364-$367 a tonne from Dec. 1, up from $353.7 in November unless the government decides to reduce it to the level of other refined products.

The duty on other oil products, such as diesel and fuel oil, is to rise next month to $267-$269 per tonne from $259.3 in November. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly)