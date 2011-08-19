* Gasoline and naphtha fee to remain at 90 pct of crude tax

* PM Putin has to approve the changes

MOSCOW, Aug 19 Russian ministries agreed on Friday to introduce a new tax regime to cut oil export duties starting from Oct. 1 and the final decision now hinges on Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters.

The spokesman said the agreement was reached at a meeting with Russia's Deputy Minister Igor Sechin, who oversees the country's energy sector.

"Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will now decide on this," the spokesman said.

A government source told Reuters about the forthcoming changes earlier this month.

Putin last month pressured government officials to introduce the new so-called "60/66" export regime as soon as possible to allow domestic producers to boost investment levels.

The new tax will cut the crude export duty coefficient in the formula used by the government to 60 from 65 and sets oil product export duties at 66 percent of the crude duty.

But export fee for gasoline and naphtha will remain at 90 percent of the crude duty to fight off fuel shortages in the domestic market.

