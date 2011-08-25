MOSCOW Aug 25 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin signed an order putting Russia's new oil product export duty regime into effect from Oct. 1, a government source said on Thursday.

The order, which unifies oil product duty at 66 percent of the fee paid on crude oil exports, is part of the so-called "60-66" reform of Russia's oil duty regime, which is designed to spur upstream production and upgrades to Russia's refineries.

The order makes an exception for gasoline, which will remain subject to a duty of 90 percent of the crude fee, an ad-hoc measure imposed earlier this year to make gasoline exports unprofitable.

"The order stipulates only changes in oil product taxation. The crude oil duty issue will be decided separately," the source said, adding that a separate order, which sets the coefficient for calculating crude duty at 60, was still being drafted.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)