MOSCOW Aug 25 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin signed an order putting Russia's new oil product export
duty regime into effect from Oct. 1, a government source said on
Thursday.
The order, which unifies oil product duty at 66 percent of
the fee paid on crude oil exports, is part of the so-called
"60-66" reform of Russia's oil duty regime, which is designed to
spur upstream production and upgrades to Russia's
refineries.
The order makes an exception for gasoline, which will remain
subject to a duty of 90 percent of the crude fee, an ad-hoc
measure imposed earlier this year to make gasoline exports
unprofitable.
"The order stipulates only changes in oil product taxation.
The crude oil duty issue will be decided separately," the source
said, adding that a separate order, which sets the coefficient
for calculating crude duty at 60, was still being drafted.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)