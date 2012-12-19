* Rising output at Vankor to underpin increased ESPO supply
* Up to 25 million T ESPO crude seen loading in Kozmino in
2013
* No extra supply next year for Rosneft's Komsomolsk
refinery
(Adds Transneft execs on source of oil for expanded pipeline,
refinery requests for additional crude)
MOSCOW, Dec 19 State pipeline operator Transneft
said Russia will be able to sustain crude oil
exports to the West next year even as it increases deliveries to
Asia via an expanded link to the Pacific port of Kozmino.
Transneft Deputy Vice President Igor Katsal said crude oil
would not be redirected from outlets in western Russia to fill
the expanded East-Siberia-Pacific-Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, and
predicted westward exports would be flat year-on-year in 2013.
Katsal said that, with state-owned oil company Rosneft's
Vankor oilfield due to hit 25 million tonnes of
production next year, up from 18 in 2012, exports of the
pipeline's ESPO crude oil blend via the Pacific port of Kozmino
could increase without robbing westward flows.
The expanded link to Russia's eastern oilfields, known as
ESPO-2, is expected to carry up to 21 million tonnes of crude
next year to Kozmino, which is less than full capacity,
executives said on Wednesday.
Total Kozmino exports are likely to amount to as much as 25
million tonnes next year, including up to 4 million tonnes
shipped by rail, the Russian pipeline monopoly said.
ESPO splits into two branches at the town of Skovorodino and
delivers 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year to China. The
pipeline was financed by an oil-backed loan from that country.
Some of Russia's eastern refineries are seeking more crude
from the expanded pipeline but have yet to receive commitments
of additional volumes which could detract from export.
Transneft CEO Nikolai Tokarev said Rosneft's Komsomolsk
refinery would not receive additional volumes next year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin;
Editing by Anthony Barker)