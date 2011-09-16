MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian oil exports via Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) pipelines will edge down 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011 to 53.77 million tonnes from the previous three months, the final export schedule showed on Friday.

According to the schedule, Russian oil exports to China via the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline will increase by 2.2 percent to 3.79 million tonnes, while Primorsk on the Baltic Sea will export 17.4 million tonnes in October-December, up 3 percent from the third quarter.

Crude oil exports via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe are expected to increase by around 7 percent to 16.94 million tonnes.

Those increases come at the expense of the Black Sea port of Tuapse, where exports will fall by nearly two-thirds to 240,000 tonnes, and the Pacific port of Kozmino, where loadings will fall by 6.4 percent to 3.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)