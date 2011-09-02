MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russia is likely to increase its
crude oil exports via the Baltic Sea ports in 2012 by 40 percent
to around 100 million tonnes, an official at Russian oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) told reporters on
Friday.
"There is potential to increase exports in the Baltic to 100
million tonnes in 2012," Transneft Vice President Mikhail Barkov
said.
According to a preliminary schedule, Russia may increase
Urals URL-New-E oil supplies from the Baltic Sea port of
Primorsk in September by 11 percent.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)