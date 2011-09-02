MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russia is likely to increase its crude oil exports via the Baltic Sea ports in 2012 by 40 percent to around 100 million tonnes, an official at Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) told reporters on Friday.

"There is potential to increase exports in the Baltic to 100 million tonnes in 2012," Transneft Vice President Mikhail Barkov said.

According to a preliminary schedule, Russia may increase Urals URL-New-E oil supplies from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in September by 11 percent. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)