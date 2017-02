LONDON Oct 26 Russia will increase oil exports from Baltic ports in November while cutting supplies from the Mediterranean to reflect worsening weather and delays with cargo passage through the Turkish straits, a preliminary loading schedule showed on Wednesday.

The schedule showed exports from Primorsk will rise to 6.3 million tonnes versus a plan for October of 5.6 million, while exports from the Polish port of Gdansk will amount to 385,000 tonnes versus expected loading of some 700,000 tonnes in October.

The world's largest oil producer will load 3.01 million tonnes from Novorossiisk on the Black Sea, down from 3.74 million in October. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)