MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia halted exports of crude oil from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Monday due to stormy wheather, a spokesman for pipeline operator Transneft said on Wednesday.

"The last tanker was loaded at 14.30 on Monday. We hope to resume shipments on Friday, according to weather forecast," Igor Dyomin said.

Total Urals crude shipments from Novorossiisk are expected to fall by 900,000 tonnes in February, month-on-month, to 2.84 million tonnes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)