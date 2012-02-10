MOSCOW Feb 10 Russia expects to resume crude oil exports on Saturday from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, crippled by the worst weather for the past 10 years, a spokesman for Transneft said on Friday.

Transneft, the state-owned pipeline operator, halted exports of oil from Novorossisk on Monday due to high winds and freezing temperatures. The wind wrought some damages on the infrastructure but has subsided by the end of the week.

Transneft earlier expected to restart loadings on Friday.

"We were wrong with the weather forecast, and although the wind has changed and got weaker, we can't start loadings now. We assume that tomorrow, most likely in the morning, we will start exports," Igor Dyomin said.

"There are nine tankers ready to be loaded, but at the moment we are not handling any cargoes. One of the quays is covered with ice," he added.

Total Urals URL-E crude shipments from Novorossiisk had been expected to fall by 900,000 tonnes in February, month-on-month, to 2.84 million tonnes, but it is unclear whether scheduled volumes will be able to leave port. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)