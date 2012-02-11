MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia resumed crude oil exports URL-E on Friday night from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, crippled by the worst weather for the past 10 years, a spokesman for Transneft said on Saturday.

Transneft, the state-owned pipeline operator, halted exports of oil from Novorossisk on Monday due to high winds and freezing temperatures.

The wind wrought some damage on the infrastructure but subsided by the end of the week.

"Crude oil loadings in Novorossiisk started late on Friday," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin said.

Total Urals URL-E crude shipments from Novorossiisk had been expected to fall by 900,000 tonnes in February, month-on-month, to 2.84 million tonnes, but it remained unclear whether scheduled volumes will be able to leave port. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)