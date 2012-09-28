* ESPO crude blend exports seen up by 300,000 tonnes in Nov
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia will boost exports of
ESPO crude blend from the Pacific port of Kozmino by 300,000
tonnes in November compared to October to 1.6 million tonnes
after the expansion of the Asian pipeline, the loading schedule
seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
The document also showed that Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft will ship 400,000 tonnes via the second
stage of East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline leading to
Kozmino. The rest will go by railway.
Next year, Transneft expects to load 20 million tonnes of
ESPO, up by one third from its plan for 2012. ESPO-2 will allow
Russia to pump barrels directly to its Pacific coast via the
pipeline.
Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin said that the company is
already filling the EXPO-2 with oil.
"The filling will be completed in early November. But when
we start the supplies (via the pipeline) depends on testing. We
don't rule out the supplies will start in November," he said.
Currently, volumes are unloaded onto rail cars at the town
of Skovorodino, the midway point of the 4,200 km pipeline, and
shipped to Kozmino. The port is seen as the key outlet for crude
exports from Russia which is seeking to diversify its commodity
supplies from traditional European markets to the Asia Pacific
region and the United States.
ESPO-2'S design capacity is 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
Russia started to ship crude oil via the first stage of ESPO to
China last year at the pace of 300,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by William Hardy)