MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's Energy Ministry is
working with state pipeline monopoly Transneft on a new
system for distributing access to Russia's oil export pipelines,
the minister told reporters on Tuesday.
"We are jointly working out on a new rule which could
efficiently approach the redistribution of quotas for pipeline
access. We aim to have suggestions ready by the new year,"
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.
"This model should take into account the technical
capacities of the pipelines, drilling volumes by companies,
domestic supplies, and refinery run rates."
