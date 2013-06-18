June 18 Russia will increase oil supplies to China by 13 percent in July-September from the previous three months, a shipping schedule obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday. Urals crude exports via the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to fall by 7.4 percent compared with the second quarter to 14.7 million tonnes, the schedule showed. Urals exports from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga will decline by 6.4 percent to 7 million tonnes, while shipments from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will increase 3.4 percent to 9.95 million tonnes. For a related story please see: Following is data on Russian crude shipped via the Transneft system: Q3 mln T Q3 bpd Q2 mln T Q2 bpd Change, percent Nominal Change on change daily basis Novorossiisk 9.950 792,800 9.520 766,800 4.5 3.4 Germany 5.123 408,200 5.160 415,600 -0.7 -1.8 Poland 4.400 350,600 4.600 370,500 -4.3 -5.4 Czech Republic 1.190 94,800 1.125 90,600 5.8 4.6 Slovakia 1.500 119,500 1.500 120,800 0 -1.1 Hungary 1.610 128,300 1.358 109,400 18.6 17.3 Primorsk 14.700 1,171,200 15.700 1,264,600 -6.4 -7.4 Ust-Luga 7.000 557,700 7.400 596,100 -5.4 -6.4 Kozmino 5.200 414,300 4.800 386,600 8.3 7.2 China (ESPO) 4.177 332,800 3.662 295,000 14.1 12.8 - including Rosneft 2.291 182,500 2.197 177,000 4.3 3.1 - including TNK-BP 0.400 31,900 0 0 0 0 - including Transneft 1.486 118,400 1.465 118,000 1.4 0.3 TOTAL: 54.850 4,370,100 54.825 4,416,100 0 -1.0