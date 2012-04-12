* Traders should get used to abrupt changes in flows

* Russia has amassed massive export capacity surplus

* Druzhba pipeline seen as main loser

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Zhdannikov

MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's European customers will need to get used to abrupt changes of direction for their oil as the world's top producer has built too many ports and pipelines and is now lacks crude to feed them all.

Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin boasted about the surging capacity of Russian ports in his annual speech to the parliament on Wednesday.

"Today, Russian ports capacity is 50 percent bigger than of all Soviet Union's ports. It is planned to increase capacity of all Russian ports by 1.5 times by 2015," he said.

Russia over the past decade has stopped crude oil transit via the ex-Soviet states of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine as the Kremlin sought to boost the country's infrastructure independence and expanded or built from scratch new export outlets in its Baltic, Black Sea and Pacific ports.

The latest outlet, Ust-Luga on the Baltic, launched last month, was designed a few years ago following pricing spats between Moscow and Belarus, through which the inland pipeline Druzhba delivers over 1.2 million barrels per day to refiners in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

The rhetoric over suspending supplies through Druzhba - designed in the late 1950s as a part of a Soviet Union plan to keep east European satellites within its orbit - has eased in the past years as Russian oil firms say it remains an economically attractive option.

However, the launch of Ust-Luga last month has immediately led to deep cuts in deliveries to Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic and forced oil majors Shell and BP to buy oil cargoes from the Mediterranean spot market to feed their plants in Germany and the Czech Republic to compensate for lower deliveries via Druzhba.

"Russia has created a lot of chaos and headache for traditional buyers recently," one trader with a major buying both from the Druzhba pipeline and the Baltic ports said on condition of anonymity.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft could in theory export over six million barrels per day if it decides to use all available transit options in Ukraine or Poland. But it has used them only sporadically in the past years as it was switching flows to its flagship Baltic and Black Sea ports of Primorsk and Novorossiisk.

In reality Russian exports have been hovering at around 4.2-4.5 million bpd since 2008 despite the opening of a large port on the Pacific coast and a new pipeline to China, which allowed Russia to reach Asian markets directly for the first time.

With plans to double export capacity to China and the Pacific and stagnant oil production at around 10 million bpd, the frequency of abrupt changes to flows will rise over the years to come, traders predict.

POLISH SURPRISE

The Druzhba pipeline appears to have become the most regular victim of abrupt changes.

"Russia has completely stopped depending on transit countries and on the cluster of consumers, which were given some discounts," Transneft's vice president Mikhail Barkov said last week.

"We can transport oil to European countries and even further and not depend on the position of the political leadership of Belarus," he added.

Traders and insiders say, however, supplies along Druzhba will be a tug of war between Transneft and powerful Russian private producers most of whom like the route because of attractive prices and long-established relations with majors such as BP, Shell and Total.

Most traders also say Ust-Luga is currently the least attractive destinations for them. Some facilities at the port belong to trader Gunvor, whose co-owner Gennady Timchenko is believed to be close to Putin.

As if to confirm that volatility of supplies will increase, Transneft allocated this week an additional export schedule of 3.5 million barrels to the Polish port of Gdansk for April, a destination it has not used for months.

The decision shocked the market, triggering a sell-off in Urals crude, which weakened by almost $1 per barrel versus benchmark dated Brent to near its lowest in 11 months, as traders struggled to explain why Russia decided to use Gdansk during the first month of a full use of Ust-Luga.

"The Ust-Luga export hub does increase Russia's flexibility as it significantly reduces the bargaining power that transit countries have when dealing with Russia," said David Wech from JBC consultancy, which monitors Urals flows.

Valery Nesterov from Troika Dialog brokerage said he believed a decline in Russian supplies to central Europe via the inland Druzhba pipeline was inevitable even if strategically it might not be the best move as effectively Russia is ceding its share in these markets to competitors.

However, Transneft says it is too early to talk about abandoning supplies via Druzhba and that on a pure operational level it is not limiting anyone's transit.

"The discussions with the Czechs are discussions about the price, as far as we know. We don't see any other factor apart from the price," Transneft's spokesman Igor Dyomin said. (Editing by William Hardy)