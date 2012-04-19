ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, April 19 Russia to
increase exports of Urals URL-New-E crude blend from the new
Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in May to 2 million tonnes, the port
operator said on Thursday.
May crude exports from Ust-Luga were previously seen at 1.5
million tonnes, up from 1 million tonnes slated for this month.
"I know, that there will be some 20 tankers in May," Maxim
Shirokov, the head of Ust-Luga operating company, told
reporters.
The exports increase is likely to put more downside pressure
on the price of the blend, Russia's key exports item.
Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle 3.6 million tonnes of crude
oil in the second quarter and Russia, the world's largest oil
producer, has to divert crude from other destinations to meet
the target.
Total 2012 export from the port is seen at up to 20 million
tonnes.
