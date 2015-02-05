China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 31.5 pct y/y
BEIJING, March 27 China's industrial profits rose a combined 31.5 percent in January and February from the same period a year earlier, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on Monday.
MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's Energy Ministry expects crude oil exports to increase by 5 million tonnes in 2015 because of changes in taxation, deputy minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Thursday.
The changes, known as the "tax manoeuvre", reduced oil export duties and increased taxes for mineral extraction. As a result, Russia will be able to boost exports without increasing production, Molodtsov said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BEIJING, March 27 China's industrial profits rose a combined 31.5 percent in January and February from the same period a year earlier, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, March 24 No evidence has emerged of cheating on the OPEC/non-OPEC production agreement so far. But Goodhart's Law is a reminder traders should expect countries to try to circumvent any target once it has been chosen.