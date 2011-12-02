MOSCOW, Dec 2 MOSCOW, Dec 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, stayed at a post-Soviet high of 10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.

Exports via pipeline monopoly Transneft rose by 6.3 percent to 4.52 million bpd from 4.25 million bpd in October.

The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.

Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.

OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS

Pct change vs Pct change vs

Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 YTD Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 YTD Rosneft 9.455 -0.2 1.4 104.731 4.853 1.7 7.6 53.903 LUKOIL 6.910 -0.4 -5.1 78.180 2.371 10.2 -2.9 21.797 TNK-BP 6.042 -0.5 2.2 66.435 3.101 10.4 27.8 26.826 Surgutneftegas 5.004 -0.2 0.8 55.612 2.148 -0.8 25.7 24.623 Gazprom Neft 2.499 -0.2 1.5 27.525 1.254 12.7 2.2 11.569 Slavneft* 1.488 0.0 -0.8 16.543 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Tatneft 2.155 0.0 0.1 23.968 1.017 -2.3 -26.8 14.323 Gazprom 1.262 2.9 11.1 13.234 0.040 -21.6 -20.8 0.415 Bashneft 1.254 -0.1 4.0 13.809 0.300 3.3 11.1 3.299 Russneft 1.149 -1.5 4.3 12.458 0.384 -15.5 -22.6 5.090 Novatek 0.340 0.6 6.5 3.751 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Small producers 3.523 1.1 8.3 37.547 0.729 4.2 31.2 7.195 PSA operators 1.239 3.2 -7.0 13.877 0.129 3.3 n/a 1.342 TOTAL OUTPUT 42.319 0.0 0.9 467.668 Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.325 4.2 5.6 171.669 including Caspian pipeline 0.0 n/a n/a 1.285 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.294 280.5 0.0 1.833 from Kazakhstan 1.669 14.7 14.0 17.744 Belarus production 0.137 0.4 n/a 1.495 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.489 6.3 7.4 192.884 Routes other than Transneft* 1.867 1.4 -20.1 22.292

NOTES:

* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft

** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.

Russia used to export up to 1 million bpd of crude oil by alternative means such as rail and river, but volumes dropped significantly in 2005 due to very high crude oil export duties.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)