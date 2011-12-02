MOSCOW, Dec 2 MOSCOW, Dec 2 Oil output in Russia, the
world's top crude
producer, stayed at a post-Soviet high of 10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in
November, Energy Ministry data showed on Friday.
Exports via pipeline monopoly Transneft rose by 6.3 percent to
4.52 million bpd from 4.25 million bpd in October.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's
Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and
year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 YTD Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 YTD
Rosneft 9.455 -0.2 1.4 104.731 4.853 1.7 7.6 53.903
LUKOIL 6.910 -0.4 -5.1 78.180 2.371 10.2 -2.9 21.797
TNK-BP 6.042 -0.5 2.2 66.435 3.101 10.4 27.8 26.826
Surgutneftegas 5.004 -0.2 0.8 55.612 2.148 -0.8 25.7 24.623
Gazprom Neft 2.499 -0.2 1.5 27.525 1.254 12.7 2.2 11.569
Slavneft* 1.488 0.0 -0.8 16.543 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Tatneft 2.155 0.0 0.1 23.968 1.017 -2.3 -26.8 14.323
Gazprom 1.262 2.9 11.1 13.234 0.040 -21.6 -20.8 0.415
Bashneft 1.254 -0.1 4.0 13.809 0.300 3.3 11.1 3.299
Russneft 1.149 -1.5 4.3 12.458 0.384 -15.5 -22.6 5.090
Novatek 0.340 0.6 6.5 3.751 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Small producers 3.523 1.1 8.3 37.547 0.729 4.2 31.2 7.195
PSA operators 1.239 3.2 -7.0 13.877 0.129 3.3 n/a 1.342
TOTAL OUTPUT 42.319 0.0 0.9 467.668
Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.325 4.2 5.6 171.669
including Caspian pipeline 0.0 n/a n/a 1.285
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.294 280.5 0.0 1.833
from Kazakhstan 1.669 14.7 14.0 17.744
Belarus production 0.137 0.4 n/a 1.495
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.489 6.3 7.4 192.884
Routes other than Transneft* 1.867 1.4 -20.1 22.292
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close
to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian
crude oil pipeline monopoly.
Russia used to export up to 1 million bpd of crude oil by alternative means
such as rail and river, but volumes dropped significantly in 2005 due to very
high crude oil export duties.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)