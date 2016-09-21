* Messoyakhskoye to add about 12,000 barrels per day
* Flows to start on Wednesday
* Larger Suzun field also to begin production
By Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Sept 21 President
Vladimir Putin officially launched production at a new oil field
on Wednesday, a day after Russia's output touched a record high
even as Moscow prepared to join talks aimed at supporting
prices.
OPEC and non-member producers including Russia will meet
next week to discuss a potential deal to stabilise the market by
at least freezing output in efforts to contain a supply glut
that triggered a price collapse two years ago.
But OPEC producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran have pushed
output to record highs this year in a bid to gain market share
despite low prices.
In Russia, oil output touched an all-time high of 11.75
million barrels per day (bpd) on Tuesday, Russian deputy energy
minister Kirill Molodtsov was quoted as saying by the Interfax
news agency on Wednesday. Analysts suggested it was likely a
one-off jump and may not be sustained.
Still, Russia, the world's top oil producer, plans to
launch a further two new fields this year, apart from the
Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye oilfield on Russia's Yamal Peninsula
which Putin launched on Wednesday.
Messoyakha should add 600,000 tonnes of oil (about 12,000
barrels per day) to Russia's production this year, Gazprom Neft
First Deputy Chief Executive Vadim Yakovlev told the Reuters
Russia Investment Summit last week.
Gazprom Neft and Rosneft are jointly
developing the field. Rosneft boss Igor Sechin said first oil
will flow into the Transneft system on Wednesday.
Rosneft's Sechin told Putin via a video link on Wednesday
that the company hoped to launch a second field, Suzun, in a
month's time. It should produce 1.2 million tonnes (24,000 bpd)
this year.
Another new field, Lukoil's Filanovsky in the
Russian part of the Caspian Sea, is expected to be launched
later this year.
Russia and members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries will hold an informal meeting in Algiers on
Sept. 28. Efforts by producers to agree to freeze output levels
collapsed in April over disagreements between OPEC members Saudi
Arabia and Iran.
Russia's oil production is expected to reach 547 million
tonnes this year (10.95 million bpd), two industry sources told
Reuters earlier this month, up from the previous record-high of
534 million tonnes, or 10.72 million bpd, in 2015.
An energy ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday that
Russia's average oil production was holding at around 11.09
million bpd through Sept. 20.
"The production is growing due to past investments, also
backed up by a favourable taxation regime... Yet, production
this time of the year is traditionally at a peak - let's see
what's next," Denis Borisov, director at EY's oil and gas centre
in Moscow, said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Olesya Astakhova and Oksana
Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova
and Susan Thomas)