MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly body (FAS) on Monday fined the country's top crude producer Rosneft and mid-sized oil company Bashneft a combined $80 million for breaching anti-monopoly regulations.

Federal watchdog FAS fined Rosneft 1.76 billion roubles ($56.42 million) and Bashneft 778.2 million.

Russian authorities have been tightening supervision of oil companies amid rising oil products prices, a sensitive issue for Russia's growing number of car owners, with presidential elections due on March 4.

The FAS hit Russian companies with heavy fines in 2009 and 2010 for oil product price fixing, though the fines were reduced or annulled after court challenges.

