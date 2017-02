MOSCOW, July 3 An underground oil product storage facility caught fire in the Siberian town of Angarsk on Tuesday, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on its Internet site, saying one person had been injured and two were missing.

It said the fire at the reservoir of 500 cubic metres, located northwest of the city of Irkutsk, was reported at 8.31 a.m. local time (2331 GMT). Fire brigades were fighting the fire. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Ron Popeski)