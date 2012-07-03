* The fire has been extinguished
* One person is missing, one injured
(Updates after fire was extinguished, adds detail)
MOSCOW, July 3 An underground oil storage
facility caught fire in the Siberian town of Angarsk on Tuesday,
Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on its Internet site, saying
one person had been injured and one missing.
Previously two people were unaccounted for but Interfax news
agency said one of the workers was found alive.
The ministry said the fire at the reservoir of 500 cubic
metres, located northwest of the city of Irkutsk, was reported
at 8.31 a.m. local time (2331 GMT).
The fire at the site owned by private company Deltakom, was
extinguished at 11.34 a.m. local time, the ministry said adding
there was no danger to the local population.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Ron Popeski and
Mike Nesbit)