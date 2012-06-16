* Companies face tens of blns of roubles in fines -minister
* Most oil firms liable as missing gov't flaring targets
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian oil companies are facing
fines of hundreds of millions of dollars or more for polluting
the atmosphere with excess amounts of flared gas, the newly
appointed resources minister said on Saturday.
Russia, the world's top energy producer, set a target for
oil companies not to flare off more than 5 percent of the
associated petroleum gas (APG) they produce as a byproduct of
crude extraction by 2012.
Sticking to the previous government's policy, Sergei Donskoy
told TV channel Russia 24 the threatened fines were in the "tens
of billions of roubles" range. "It's hard to do a (more
detailed) assessment at the moment," he told TV channel Russia
24.
Industry insiders and experts had expected the target to be
eased given the absence of the infrastructure needed to recycle
APG.
Donskoy was appointed minister for Natural Resources and
Ecology last month following Vladimir Putin's return to the
Kremlin.
"We expect first estimates (of fines) after gathering data
on the first quarter," he said, adding that on average, Russian
industry uses only 76 percent of APG it produces against the 95
percent target.
Russia flares around 20 billion cubic metres of associated
petroleum gas every year, or approximately one-third of the
total amount extracted at the country's oilfields. Trapping this
gas can result in vast emission cuts, as well as increased gas
sales.
Some experts rank Russia as the world's leading flarer,
although the country's own calculations place it second to
Nigeria.
Oil companies, including market leaders Rosneft,
LUKOIL and TNK-BP, have been investing
hundreds of millions of dollars to meet the government's target
of increasing associated gas utilisation.
"I believe the companies will reach 95 percent in 2014," the
minister said, adding that so far only Russia's fourth-largest
crude producer Surgutneftegaz and mid-sized oil
company Tatneft have managed to flare gas within the
required volumes.
($1 = 32.5025 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Stonestreet)