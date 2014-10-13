* Russian crude oil exports down to Europe, up to China
* Russia has increased oil product exports to Europe
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Oct 13 Russia is diverting more of its
crude oil east with deliveries to China hitting a new record
last month at the expense of Europe as geopolitical tensions
between Moscow and the West dictate the latest shift in flows.
As Russia's relations with the West deteriorated over the
Ukraine crisis, the European Union and United States imposed
wide-ranging sanctions on Russian firms, including oil and gas
producers, leaving Moscow trying to forge closer ties with
energy-hungry China.
Russia's energy ministry says crude oil supplies to China
surged in January-September by almost 45 percent year-on-year,
to 16.8 million tonnes (450,000 barrels per day), while
shipments from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk plunged almost 20
percent to 33 million tonnes.
Oil product exports to Europe have been rising and plans for
state-owned monopoly Transneft to use crude oil pipelines for
exports of diesel show the trend will likely continue.
The decline in Russian crude oil exports comes as increasing
volumes of crude oil are being processed at domestic refineries,
reaching a post-Soviet high of almost 6 million tonnes in August
as plants undergo a huge $55 billion modernisation programme.
"Much greater changes can be seen in the geographical
distribution of these shrinking exports, with flows to the West
clearly losing out against prioritised links to the Far East --
a trend that could easily be accelerated further in the current
political climate," JBC Energy consultancy said in a note.
Russia pumps more than 10 million barrels of oil a day, but
most of its exports are sold in either the Mediterranean or
northwest Europe at a discount to the benchmark Brent blend,
which has long irked the cash-hungry Kremlin.
Analysts say it is more profitable for Russian companies to
export processed oil products, such as diesel and fuel oil
rather than crude oil. The modernisation of Russian refineries
has already eaten into the margins of European plants, as oil
product exports from Russia to Europe have surged.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated Russia's
first oil terminal in Primorsk in 2001, Russia steadily
increased crude oil exports, the windfall from which has shaped
Russia's economy.
However, the trend reversed in 2011 due to shortages of fuel
on the domestic market, when authorities encouraged companies to
process crude oil. Exports of oil products doubled in 2003-2011.
Oil products are more profitable to export from Russia than
crude oil. According to Reuters calculations, under current
export duties for crude oil of $367 per tonne, the export fee of
the average basket of fuel oil, diesel and gasoline will stand
at only $252 per tonne.
MORE OIL TO CHINA
Russia supplies around 16 percent of its crude exports to
Asia, and by 2035 aims to double that share to a third, despite
the fact that it faces a lack of pipeline capacity.
"By diverting crude to Asia and cutting exports of
straight-run fuel oil and vacuum gasoil, Russia will deprive
European refiners of feedstock. By exporting growing amounts of
ultra low-sulphur diesel, Russia will hammer refining margins
(in Europe). Really, the candle is burning at both ends for
Europe," said Andrew Reed, an analyst from the U.S.-based ESAI
Energy consultancy.
To boost flows to Asia, Russia has sped up plans to expand
ESPO's (East Siberia-Pacific Ocean) annual capacity to 80
million tonnes (1.6 million barrels per day) by 2020, 10 years
earlier than initially envisioned. This target compares with
ESPO's current capacity of about 1 million bpd and total Russian
oil exports of around 4.4 million bpd.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning
and David Evans)