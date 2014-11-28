MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday the government would its cut oil price forecast for 2015, but declined to give a number.

The oil price has slumped from nearly $115 per barrel in June to just above $70 now. Russia needs the oil price to be around $100 per barrel to balance its budget. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)