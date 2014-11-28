(Adds detail, quotes)
MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Friday the government would cut its oil price
forecast for 2015, as oil prices continued their slide after
OPEC's decision not to cut output; but he declined to give a
number.
The oil price has slumped from nearly $115 per barrel in
June to just above $70 now. Russia needs the oil price to be
around $100 per barrel to balance its budget.
"This would be downward (the forecast adjustment), of
course. I won't tell you by how much," Ulyukayev said.
Russia's government has forecast oil at $100 per barrel for
its 2015-2017 budget, down from an estimate for an average of
$105 this year.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that lower
oil prices and Western financial sanctions imposed over the
Ukraine crisis would cost Russia around $130-140 billion a year,
equivalent to around 7 percent of its economy.
He said Russia now sees an average oil price of around
$80-90 per barrel in the medium- and possibly in the long-term.
Oil prices dived after the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries decided on Thursday against cutting output
despite a huge oversupply in world markets.
Ulyukayev said OPEC's decision not to cut oil production had
been expected.
