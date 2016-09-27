YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 28 Partners at
Russia's Sakhalin-2, the sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant
in the country, have agreed on the strategy of marketing LNG
from the planned third train, Olivier Lazare, head of Royal
Dutch Shell in Russia, told a conference.
Sakhalin-2 is currently operating two LNG production trains
with combined capacity of around 10 million tonnes of LNG per
year. The planned third train should add another 5 million
tonnes of annual capacity.
Sakhalin-2 shareholders are Gazprom, Shell and Japan's
Mitsui and Mitsubishi.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sandra Maler)