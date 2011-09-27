MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian oil export URL-NWE-E from Gdansk is expected to rise further as traders expect 3-6 cargoes to be shipped via the Polish Baltic port in October, trading sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week, traders said that Russia will restart oil exports from Gdansk, citing amendments to the fourth quarter export schedule which included two 100,000 tonne Urals blend cargoes.

Exporters put on the two extra cargoes to take advantage of a cut in crude export duty from October, trade sources said. Russia will cut crude export duty in October by 7.4 percent to $411.4 per tonne. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)