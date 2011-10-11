MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia will continue boosting crude shipments via the Polish Baltic port of Gdansk in October, and expects to send two more cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

They said that the parcels will be shipped by Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP , and total exports from Gdansk will rise to almost 700,000 tonnes this month compared to the previous schedule.

Russia resumed oil shipments via Gdansk on the back of crude export duty cuts and maintenance works at Russian refineries. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)