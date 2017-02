MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian oil company LUKOIL will export an additional 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals crude via the Polish Baltic port of Gdansk this month, trade sources said on Friday.

The cargo was due to load Nov 28-30, the sources said. It would bring total Urals exports via Gdansk in November to 485,000 tonnes. The monthly loading schedule showed 385,000 tonnes due to be shipped from Gdansk previously.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)