MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's economy is able to grow with a modest oil price of $30 or $40 per barrel but, without structural reforms, even a rise to $100 would not lead to rapid growth, senior officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an economic forum, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said that although official forecasts predict an economic contraction in 2016, growth in the world's biggest oil producer was possible.

"We can grow at $30, $40 or $50 (per barrel)," Dvorkovich said. "Here there is no contraction with official forecasts, it's a matter of scenarios."

He said that whether growth could be achieved "depends almost entirely on ourselves, on our own efforts".

Global oil benchmark Brent hit a 2016 high above $43 per barrel on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of major producers to discuss freezing output levels to rein in oversupply.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina painted a more cautious picture, but agreed that internal policies were more important than oil prices.

"We see a high probability that the economic growth rate in quarterly terms may turn positive this year, although for the year as a whole the rate may be negative," she told the forum.

Last week Nabiullina said the economy may contract this year by less than 1.3-1.5 percent, the central bank's official forecast, if oil prices remained at present levels.

She said on Tuesday that, even if oil prices rose significantly, Russia's growth rate would be limited without internal economic reforms.

"If we are talking about stable development of the country in the medium term this is an entirely internal problem," she said.

"Whatever the oil price is, even $100 (per barrel) again, we won't be able to grow by more than 1.5-2 percent if we don't carry out structural reforms and improve the investment climate." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Yeleva Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; editing by John Stonestreet)