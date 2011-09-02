* Aug oil output rises to 10.28 mln bpd
* Another record expected in September
* Energy Min keeps 2011 fcast at 10.23 million bpd
* TNK-BP, Gazprom take the lead in oil production growth
* Gas production falls 6.1 pct
* "Worst August for Gazprom" - analyst
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's
top crude producer, hit a new post-Soviet high of 10.28 million
barrels per day (bpd) in August on the back of production
ramp-ups at TNK-BP and Gazprom , the Energy
Ministry said on Friday.
Overall crude production last month edged up 0.2 percent
from 10.26 million bpd in July.
Russia retained its position as the world's top oil producer
ahead of Saudi Arabia, which also increased production last
month to 9.9 million bpd, up by 50,000 bpd.
Oil production in Russia increased in August by 2.1 percent,
year-on-year, while output growth reached 1.3 percent in the
first eight months of the year compared to the same period a
year ago.
According to the International Energy Agency, Russia's oil
production peaked at 11.41 million barrels per day in 1988, when
it was still part of the Soviet Union. Russia accounted for 90
per cent of total Soviet oil output.
Output has grown broadly in line with expectations, after
analysts polled by Reuters in January expected Russian oil
production to rise by 1.1 percent for this year as a whole.
The Energy Ministry said in its presentation on Friday it
still expects 2011 output to come in at 509 million tonnes
(10.23 million bpd), up from 10.145 million bpd in 2010,
expecting further growth in September to another record-high of
10.29 million bpd.
Gazprom, suffering from seasonal decline in gas production,
contributed most into Russia's oil output with a 7.6 percent
increase in condensate extraction, month-on-month.
Russia's Energy Ministry includes gas condensate, produced
by Gazprom and other companies, in its oil production data.
"Gazprom surprised with increasing condensate production.
TNK-BP also showed great operational results," Denis Borisov
from Bank of Moscow said.
According to the statistics, TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest
oil producer, half owned by BP , increased its production
by 1.3 percent month-on-month on the back of a 13 percent growth
at its East Siberian Verkhnechonskoye oil field.
Far-flung East Siberian deposits are seen as a new source of
Russian crude production as traditional West Siberian mature
fields become increasingly depleted.
"WORST AUGUST FOR GAZPROM"
Natural gas production plunged 6.1 percent to 45.42 billion
cubic metres (bcm) in August from 48.40 bcm in July following
seasonal cuts in demand.
Gas output at Russia's top gas producer, Gazprom ,
declined 8.2 percent last month to 32.83 bcm.
"This is the worst August in the history of Gazprom. Gazprom
produces as much gas as it can sell. Low production reflects
problems with sales," said Mikhail Korchemkin of East European
Gas Analysis.
"Export sales are lower because Russian gas is the most
expensive on the European market," he added, also saying that
domestic sales are affected by Russia's slow economic recovery
and steady growth in regulated prices for gas.
Analysts expect Russia's gas production to fall further as
consumers in Europe, Russia's leading market, had stockpiled
volumes in the spring in anticipation of price rises.
"But the decline in volumes is offset by growth in prices,
which have shot past $400 per 1,000 in Europe last month," Oleg
Maximov from Troika Dialog said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing
by Maria Kiselyova and Douglas Busvine)