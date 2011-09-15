MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russia's exports of ESPO Blend via the port of Kozmino in the Far East will fall to 3.5 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2011 from 3.74 million tonnes in the July-September period, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Sources, citing Russia's quarterly plan, also said that Russia's Gazpromneft will cut ESPO Blend exports via Kozmino by 400,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter.

Export volumes of Surgutneftegaz and TNK-BP are set to rise in the last three months of 2011, according to the draft plan. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)