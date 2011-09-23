MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia will restart oil exports from Gdansk, trading sources said, citing amendments to the fourth quarter export schedule which included two 100,000 tonne Urals URL-NWE-E cargoes due to load in the Polish Baltic port in October.

Exporters put on the two extra cargoes to take advantage of a cut in crude export duty from October, trade sources said. Russia will cut crude export duty in October by 7.4 percent to $411.4 per tonne.

Expectations for further price declines were also pressing exporters to maximise October loadings, they said.

It had been expected that Russian oil pipeline exports would edge down 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011 to 53.77 million tonnes from the previous three months. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)