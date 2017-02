MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russia will decrease Urals URL-NWE-E crude export from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in October by up to 6.6 percent to 5.5-5.6 million tonnes from this month preliminary schedule due to maintenance works, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

Traders have also said that Urals shipments from Primorsk may rise this month to 5.9 million tonnes from 5.7 million tonnes expected earlier. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)