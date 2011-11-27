BADEN-BADEN, Germany Nov 27 Russia will
consider shifting the tax burden for high cost off-shore oil
drilling from taxes on revenues to taxes on profits to encourage
development of the Arctic, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei
Shatalov said on Sunday.
"(Regarding the) development of off-shore, especially in the
Arctic, there we are thinking of taking more vigorous steps
forward," Shatalov told the second session of the Russian
Economic and Financial Forum in Germany.
"The idea is to support those companies that are prepared to
operate off-shore, and the taxation system will be based on
taxing the profit," he said via an interpreter.
Because of the relatively high cost of drilling off shore,
companies complain that taxes that hit revenues rather than
profits make it unattractive.
"The taxation system should be changed in a way so that it
reduces taxes related to income, but at the same time raises
those taxes that are related to export profits," Shatalov said.
He added that designing such a system would be complicated.
In August, Exxon Mobil Corp and Rosneft
signed an agreement to extract oil and gas from the Russian
Arctic. The pact gives Exxon, the biggest U.S. oil company,
access to substantial reserves in Russia, the world's top oil
producer.
Many other foreign investors, including Total of
France and Statoil of Norway, have said they would be
willing to develop Russian offshore Arctic deposits, but only if
the tax burden is lowered.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Peter Graff)