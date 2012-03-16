* Seaborne volumes to rise at expense of Druzhba deliveries
* Ust-Luga appears on loading schedule for first time
* New terminal seen handling 3.6 mln tonnes in Q2
(Adds volumes from Primorsk, Ust-Luga, Novorossiisk, and
expected flows to Germany and Poland)
MOSCOW, March 16 The launch of Russia's
new Baltic Sea oil terminal at Ust-Luga threatens to redirect
large flows of oil from central European refineries to the
seaborne crude markets of northwest Europe, traders said on
Friday.
Citing Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft's
preliminary export schedule for the second quarter of 2012,
traders said seaborne exports via Russian Baltic ports would
rise 23.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Ust-Luga, which was scheduled for launch in December until a
series of landslides demolished the quay wall, necessitating
months of repairs, is expected to handle 3.6 million tonnes of
crude in the second quarter, traders said.
It has had several false starts since the landslides, but
this week Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz tendered
to sell a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo for lifting next week,
signalling another attempted launch is imminent.
In addition to the launch of Ust-Luga, loadings at Primorsk,
another relatively new Baltic Sea terminal, will also rise
slightly to 18 million tonnes from 17.5 million in the first
quarter, including volumes from Russia and other producing
countries.
Russia is the world's top oil producer, but unlike
second-ranked Saudi Arabia has little or no spare capacity and
is struggling to keep production growing at even a modest pace.
It has little extra oil to cover new export destinations.
It appears reluctant to cut seaborne volumes from other
ports, however.
Based on the preliminary schedule, which has yet to be
agreed by Russia's major exporters, loadings in the Black Sea
port of Novorossiisk, the main outlet for Mediterranean
destinations, will be flat quarter-on-quarter at 10.7 million
tonnes.
Instead, the volumes will be redirected from inland refiners
in central and Eastern Europe, which receive crude through the
Soviet-built Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline.
Under the preliminary schedule, deliveries to Germany via
the Druzhba pipeline would fall 12.8 percent quarter-on-quarter
to 5.5 million tonnes, while Poland's oil intake via Druzhba
would fall 18.5 percent to 4.8 million tonnes, traders said.
