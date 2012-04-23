MOSCOW, April 23 The discount on Russian crude blend Urals URL-E to dated Brent BFO- narrowed by $0.90 per barrel in the Mediterranean at a tender held by crude producer Surgutneftegaz, trade sources said on Monday.

They said Surgutneftegaz sold a 135,000 tonnes Urals cargo to Shell from Novorossiisk with a $1.50 discount to dated Brent, $0.90 per barrel less than on Friday's discount.

Loadings dates for the cargo were May 6-7.

Surgut routinely declines comment on its tenders. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)